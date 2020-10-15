Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ALARF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALARF opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

