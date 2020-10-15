Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 329,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 253,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

AKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

