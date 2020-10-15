Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.32 ($90.96).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €62.15 ($73.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.67. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

