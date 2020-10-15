Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Airbus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
