Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Airbus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

