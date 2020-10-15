AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 217,237 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $549,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $8,290,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

