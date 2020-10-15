Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEOXF. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $196.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.