Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

AJRD opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.28. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

