AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

DWMC stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $24.57.

