Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAVVF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

AAVVF stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $291.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 134.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

