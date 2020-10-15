Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMD. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.61.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $4,998,604.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,971,075.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

