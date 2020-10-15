Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. 140166 raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

