ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 1.27.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

