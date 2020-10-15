Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

