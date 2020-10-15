Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.