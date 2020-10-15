Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading 1.9% Higher

Acasti Pharma Inc (CVE:ACST)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 10,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 220,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

