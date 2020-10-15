ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $201,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

