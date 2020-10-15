Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) (ASX:AKG) Insider John Schlederer Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$53,000.00 ($37,857.14).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, John Schlederer bought 354,818 shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,542.40 ($73,244.57).

On Tuesday, August 4th, John Schlederer purchased 35,301 shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,942.73 ($5,673.38).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

