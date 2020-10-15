Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) vs. Match Group (OTCMKTS:MTCH) Head-To-Head Review

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Able Energy has a beta of 11.87, suggesting that its share price is 1,087% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Able Energy and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Match Group has a consensus price target of $113.94, suggesting a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Able Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Match Group 1.99% 14.15% 4.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Able Energy and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 1.96 $431.13 million $4.53 24.23

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Summary

Match Group beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

