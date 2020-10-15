ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT Lowered to $280.00 at SVB Leerink

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $335.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD opened at $280.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,825,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,811 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.