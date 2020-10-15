Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst (LON:ADIG) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90.77 ($1.19). 226,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 522,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.19).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The firm has a market cap of $288.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.09.

Get Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.57%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.