Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAIF opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.57) on Thursday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 140.59 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The company has a market cap of $334.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.63.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

