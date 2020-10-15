Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AAIF opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.57) on Thursday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 140.59 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The company has a market cap of $334.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.63.
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile
