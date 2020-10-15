Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of FAP stock opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

