Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37. 1,378,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,467,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

