A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

