A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 80.1% in September

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMKBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

