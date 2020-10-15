628 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 628 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,600,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,007,000 after purchasing an additional 867,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Applied Materials stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

