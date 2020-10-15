570 Shares in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Evergy by 6,716.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,067 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $88,935,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $72,622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $61,100,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $52,504,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

