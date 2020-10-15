51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

JOBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.75.

51job stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that 51job will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 51job by 4,541.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 51job by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

