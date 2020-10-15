49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of 49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 140,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.32 million and a PE ratio of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Get 49 North Resources alerts:

49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter.

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.