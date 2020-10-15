1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Shares Down 4.1%

1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

About 1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH)

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

