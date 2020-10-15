1,129 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. TheStreet raised Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

SLF stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

