10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

10 15 Associates Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

