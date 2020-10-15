10 15 Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

10 15 Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,522.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,426.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

