10 15 Associates Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.