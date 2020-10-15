10 15 Associates Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

