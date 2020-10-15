10 15 Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

10 15 Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

