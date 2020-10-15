$0.36 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.43. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after buying an additional 133,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 410,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,832,000 after buying an additional 225,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 134,034 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 30.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after buying an additional 431,546 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $18.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

