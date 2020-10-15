$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 106.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

