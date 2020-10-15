$0.27 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of TEAM opened at $191.81 on Monday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.20, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average of $172.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $90,455,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 79.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

