Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.
Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.45.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.