Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 299,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $191.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

