Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Yeti worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Yeti by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318,700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,946,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,194,000 after buying an additional 180,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after buying an additional 769,660 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,828 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,634 shares of company stock worth $3,928,504. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

