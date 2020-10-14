Yeti Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yeti in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YETI. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NYSE YETI opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Yeti has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,186,189.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,634 shares of company stock worth $3,928,504. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 26.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 29.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 10.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 196.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

