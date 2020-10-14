Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) to Issue GBX 0.45 Dividend

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON XPD opened at GBX 26.38 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and a P/E ratio of 65.91. Xpediator has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.15.

Xpediator Company Profile

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

