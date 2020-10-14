Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stake Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after acquiring an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $911,217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,682,000 after acquiring an additional 228,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,418,000 after acquiring an additional 605,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

