Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

