WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,571.52. 49,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,064.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,424.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

