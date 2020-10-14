WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. 85,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,418. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.