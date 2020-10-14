WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

UNH stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.08 and its 200-day moving average is $295.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.56. The company has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

