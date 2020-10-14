WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DGRE opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

